Glitter Ball raises a sparkling £215k for Martin House

A local charity ball has raised more than £215,000 for Martin House Children’s Hospice, more than this event has ever raised previously.

The Martin House Glitter Ball at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate raised over £215,000 for the hospice’s THE BUILD appeal – a £21.9m project to extend and refurbish its facilities.

Hosted by TV presenter Christine Talbot and attended by former England football manager Gareth Southgate – both Martin House ambassadors – the black-tie event saw hundreds enjoy dinner, dancing and auctions of top prizes, all to support the charity.

Clair Holdsworth, chief executive of Martin House, said: “It was an incredible evening– the Glitter Ball is a vital event for us and is testament to the generosity and support we receive on the evening, we can’t thank our supporters enough for their help raising our record total

The evening also saw Emma and Dixie from Heart FM attending and helping host fundraising games through the evening, as well as an emotional speech from dad Jack Harrison, whose son Thomas uses the hospice.

“Martin House is a lifeline for me and my family. The care they provide is second to none, a support we rely on. I hope anyone who is able to will support THE BUILD to ensure the facilities at the hospice match the exceptional care offered around the clock to us and to other families.”

Jon Hughes, managing director of HARIBO UK and Ireland, and headline sponsor of the ball, said: “It’s always an honour supporting Martin House’s fundraisers, and the Glitter Ball is the biggest event in its calendar, which is why we couldn’t miss it.

“This year we have helped raise an incredible £215,000. Children and families across Yorkshire depend on this charity, so we’re proud to have been such a longstanding partner and champion of Martin House. We already can’t wait for what next year holds!”

The Glitter Ball was also supported by drinks reception sponsor KPP Architects, Tastecard, Nicolla’s Florist, Tick Tock Nursery and Berry’s Jewellers, who donated an 18ct diamond necklace as a prize in the evening’s Ellie’s Gems Game.

To donate to THE BUILD, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/thebuild.