Grandma shaves head for charity

A grandmother from Walton had all of her hair shaved off at the weekend, to raise money for the MS Society - a charity supporting those living with multiple sclerosis.

Sue Sibson, 73, a retired teacher who is originally from Leicestershire but moved to Wakefield in 2018, took the plunge at a garden party hosted by Sally Nuttall.¹

Around 40 guests watched on as staff from the En Route salon in Walton expertly dispensed with Sue's locks, while donations continued to pour in.

Sue has almost reached her fundraising target of £1000 and there's still time to offer your support by visiting her Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bald-i-locks?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=WA