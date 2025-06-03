Grandma's plan to go bald for charity

A grandmother from Walton is going to drastic lengths for charity on the 7th of June, or rather, she's getting rid of them! Sue Sibson, 73, will be having all of her hair shaved off to raise money for the MS Society - a charity supporting those living with multiple sclerosis.

Sue, a retired teacher who is originally from Leicestershire but moved to Wakefield in 2018, says she's apprehensive but motivated by her first-ever fundraising challenge: “Once the hair's off there's no going back, but it's all for a great cause!"

Sue will be facing the clippers (in the safe hands of Mel from En Route in Walton) on Saturday June 7th at a garden party hosted by Sally Nuttall in aid of the MS Society.

Sue is already over halfway to her fundraising target of £1000. If you want to offer your support you can visit her Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bald-i-locks?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL

