Grandma's plan to go bald for charity
Sue, a retired teacher who is originally from Leicestershire but moved to Wakefield in 2018, says she's apprehensive but motivated by her first-ever fundraising challenge: “Once the hair's off there's no going back, but it's all for a great cause!"
Sue will be facing the clippers (in the safe hands of Mel from En Route in Walton) on Saturday June 7th at a garden party hosted by Sally Nuttall in aid of the MS Society.
Sue is already over halfway to her fundraising target of £1000. If you want to offer your support you can visit her Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bald-i-locks?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL