Grant makes community allotments even more accessible

Green-fingered villagers who have transformed an area of overgrown scrubland into a fruit and vegetable oasis have taken on a new project to ensure its benefits are accessible to all.

A £200 grant from Broadacres Housing Association, through its Community Development Fund, has helped the Whitley Village Allotment Association reach its target and lay down new chippings to create a smoother entry and car park.

“Our site was created in 2010 and the entrance track is now full of potholes and the car park is showing signs of wear, none of which is good for members and visitors with mobility issues,” said Treasurer John White."

We’ve approached a local company to spray off the weeds and apply a layer of hard surface which should serve us well for another ten years.”

Some of the produce grown on the allotments

The ancient North Yorkshire village of Whitley, near Pontefract, dates back to the Domesday Book and includes two Broadacres housing schemes.

“The allotments are at the heart of our small community providing all the benefits of fresh air and fresh food, so we are very grateful for the support from Broadacres,” said John.

“We have 26 members which includes young, old and families alike.”

The Broadacres Community Development Fund supports local organisations, groups, and projects in areas where Broadacres has homes. All grants are approved by the Association’s own residents.

To apply to the Fund visit https://www.broadacres.org.uk/customer-area/getting-involved/community-development-fund/