Great Horbury photo wanted for new Horbury Pub Map!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of pubs in Horbury is getting together to create the ultimate pub guide for the village and they're looking for a great photo to feature on the front.

Appeal for local budding photographers to enter their photos

Horbury is blessed with a plethora of great pubs and bars so they’re all getting together to create a Horbury Pub Map that celebrates them and can be used as a guide by anyone wishing to sample them. To really showcase the village, they’re looking for a great photo for the front of map.

They are, therefore, appealing to local amateur photographers to submit their photos of Horbury that could feature on the map. Photos should represent the village, though not be of any specific pub. The chosen photo will be used on the map with a credit to the photographer, allowing them to bask in the local admiration and glory that comes from that! The maps will be available in pubs and venues throughout the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have your photo featured on the new Horbury Pub Map

There is more information about the competition and how you can enter here.

How the map will work

The purpose of the Horbury Pub Map is to showcase all the pubs in Horbury equally and be a resource that the whole village can benefit from. It will highlight the breadth of the pub and bar offering locally and give an overview of what people can come and enjoy. It is hoped that as well as inspiring local residents to try different venues, people will come in from outside of Horbury to enjoy an afternoon or evening out and discover some great new pubs, whether they’re looking for real ale, good food, lovely beer gardens, or dog friendly venues.

Production of the map is being coordinated by Beerhouses, the pub group that runs The Cricketers on Cluntergate, following the success of a real ale guide they recently created for Huddersfield, where they also have 2 pubs.

Sarah Miles, Beerhouses’ marketing manager, said:

“It’s exciting to be creating this map for Horbury, which has an extraordinarily vibrant pub trade for a relatively small village! We know from creating the Huddersfield Real Ale Guide that pulling everyone together to do something like this benefits the whole area and customers love it too. The map will be informative but also fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting a great photo from a local resident to really represent Horbury will be the icing on the cake, and we can’t wait to see them come in.”

The deadline for entries is 21st June

The creation of the map has been partly inspired by the Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk, which is a fantastic charity event that sees participants walk 5.5 miles around Horbury, calling into 9 pubs along the route (all for a great cause!). It’s taking place on 20th July, so the intention is to get the maps ready and in all the pubs by then. The deadline for entries for the photo competition is, therefore, 21st June 2024.