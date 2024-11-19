Halfpenny Lane School pupils impress in Prince of Wales Hospice Fundraising Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Earlier this week, six Year 5 pupils from Halfpenny Lane School demonstrated their entrepreneurial skills by participating in the Build a Business Challenge, an initiative to fundraise for the Prince of Wales Hospice.

As part of the challenge, the pupils delivered a 20-minute business pitch to a panel of five local business experts from Handelsbanken, Ridley and Hall Solicitors, We are Wakefield, Castleford Tigers, and Prince of Wales Hospice.

The panel were very impressed with the standard and level of the pitch and were awarded the opportunity to bring their business idea, HPL PoP Calendars, to life.

The HPL PoP Calendars project involves producing two unique calendar designs:

Halfpenny Lane pupils mid Business Builder pitch.

Portraits of Pupils: A calendar featuring children who attend Halfpenny Lane School. The calendar will feature personalised, self-portraits of the children that will provide a lifelong keepsake for families.

Places of Pontefract: Aimed at a broader customer base and will be marketed at different strands of the locality. This calendar will feature 12 images of the famous distinctive landmarks/architecture across the town of Pontefract.

This challenge not only allows the pupils to raise money for the hospice but also provides an invaluable opportunity to develop key entrepreneurial skills and gain hands-on experience.

Halfpenny Lane School and Pontefract Academies Trust are immensely proud of the pupils’ efforts to support such an important cause. Their goal is to raise over £1,000 for the Prince of Wales Hospice, and the PoP Calendars will be available to purchase soon.

For more information on how to purchase a calendar, please email [email protected].