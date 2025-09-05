Help celebrate your local heroes – voting now open for the Love Where You Live Awards 2025

The Love Where You Live Awards are back for 2025 and this year, they are bigger, brighter and more inspiring than ever.

Hosted by Vico Homes, the awards celebrate the individuals and groups who go above and beyond to make our communities vibrant, welcoming and full of life. Since the awards began in 2011, Vico Homes has recognised over 100 local heroes and shared more than a decade of incredible stories that show just how much people love where they live.

With refreshed categories and even more opportunities to shine a spotlight on those making a difference, the 2025 awards are a chance to say thank you to the people who bring energy, kindness and creativity to our communities. From green champions and changemakers to everyday heroes and young achievers, we’re proud to share this year’s shortlist and now is your chance to choose our winners.

Voting is now open and will run until Friday 3 October 2025.

Shortlisted nominees for 2025:

Bloomin’ Great Places

Celebrating greener, more sustainable spaces

Friends of Valley Gardens, Castleford

Millennium Support – Allotment Group and Nostell Group

Streethouse Community Mini Allotments

Changemakers

Recognising those leading positive change

Barracks Community Association

Families First Uniform Bank

Outwood Litter Heroes

Positive Impact

Honouring everyday kindness and support

June Murphy

Stacey Priestly

Dean Walker

Young Achiever

Celebrating under-21s making a big impact

Harry Harbinson

O’Hara Jowitt

Tia Scott

Community Champion of the Year

Recognising individuals who go above and beyond

Alan Hudders

Mel Jackson

Laura Joanne Stalker

Janet Pickersgill

Community of the Year

Celebrating groups building strong, connected communities

Crofton Darby and Joan

Friends of Moverley Flatts

Normanton School Uniform Exchange

SWAT (Smawthorne Welfare Action Team)

Warwick Community Group

Wrenthorpe and Kirkhamgate Assist

Martyn Shaw, Chief Executive of Vico Homes, said: “Every year, I’m blown away by the stories that come through the Love Where You Live Awards. These are real people doing extraordinary things, often quietly and without expecting recognition.

“At Vico Homes, we talk a lot about building better futures, and it’s often our customers and community groups who bring that vision to life. Whether it’s someone planting flowers to brighten a shared space or a young person leading change, these awards are our way of saying thank you.

“I hope everyone takes a moment to vote and help us celebrate the people who make our neighbourhoods feel like home.”

Voting for the 2025 Love Where You Live Awards is now open and will close on Friday 3 October 2025. To cast your vote, visit www.lovewhereyouliveawards.co.uk