Help celebrate your local heroes – voting now open for the Love Where You Live Awards 2025
Hosted by Vico Homes, the awards celebrate the individuals and groups who go above and beyond to make our communities vibrant, welcoming and full of life. Since the awards began in 2011, Vico Homes has recognised over 100 local heroes and shared more than a decade of incredible stories that show just how much people love where they live.
With refreshed categories and even more opportunities to shine a spotlight on those making a difference, the 2025 awards are a chance to say thank you to the people who bring energy, kindness and creativity to our communities. From green champions and changemakers to everyday heroes and young achievers, we’re proud to share this year’s shortlist and now is your chance to choose our winners.
Voting is now open and will run until Friday 3 October 2025.
Shortlisted nominees for 2025:
Bloomin’ Great Places
Celebrating greener, more sustainable spaces
- Friends of Valley Gardens, Castleford
- Millennium Support – Allotment Group and Nostell Group
- Streethouse Community Mini Allotments
Changemakers
Recognising those leading positive change
- Barracks Community Association
- Families First Uniform Bank
- Outwood Litter Heroes
Positive Impact
Honouring everyday kindness and support
- June Murphy
- Stacey Priestly
- Dean Walker
Young Achiever
Celebrating under-21s making a big impact
- Harry Harbinson
- O’Hara Jowitt
- Tia Scott
Community Champion of the Year
Recognising individuals who go above and beyond
- Alan Hudders
- Mel Jackson
- Laura Joanne Stalker
- Janet Pickersgill
Community of the Year
Celebrating groups building strong, connected communities
- Crofton Darby and Joan
- Friends of Moverley Flatts
- Normanton School Uniform Exchange
- SWAT (Smawthorne Welfare Action Team)
- Warwick Community Group
- Wrenthorpe and Kirkhamgate Assist
Martyn Shaw, Chief Executive of Vico Homes, said: “Every year, I’m blown away by the stories that come through the Love Where You Live Awards. These are real people doing extraordinary things, often quietly and without expecting recognition.
“At Vico Homes, we talk a lot about building better futures, and it’s often our customers and community groups who bring that vision to life. Whether it’s someone planting flowers to brighten a shared space or a young person leading change, these awards are our way of saying thank you.
“I hope everyone takes a moment to vote and help us celebrate the people who make our neighbourhoods feel like home.”
Voting for the 2025 Love Where You Live Awards is now open and will close on Friday 3 October 2025. To cast your vote, visit www.lovewhereyouliveawards.co.uk