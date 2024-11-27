Help keep hope on the move: Appeal for donations to fund a new minibus serving the Wakefield district

St Catherine's Church Centre is reaching out to the readers of the Wakefield Express to support a critical community appeal.

Our beloved minibus, a lifeline for many across the Wakefield District - from transport for the elderly to and from the centre, to collecting and distributing food for our emergency food store to daily deliveries of hot meals for isolated and vulnerable people - has broken down again, and is in dire need of replacement. We urgently need your help to raise funds for a new vehicle to continue delivering essential services to the most vulnerable among us.

For the community, the minibus is more than transportation—it’s a beacon of hope. Every day, it travels the district, bringing vital resources and human connection to those who need it most.

Lisa Grant, Centre Manager, explained: "Every week the minibus collects surplus food from supermarkets and suppliers, not only stocking St Catherine's Emergency Food Store but a network of food providers across Wakefield, feeding families facing hardship and helping them rebuild with dignity."

The minibus brings essential supplies to Emergency Food Store at St Catherine's Church Centre, to support the local community.

For individuals unable to cook due to age or health, the minibus delivers hot meals and a friendly face. Each delivery combats hunger and isolation, reminding recipients they are not alone.

Lisa continued, "For the elderly and vulnerable, our minibus is a gateway to independence. It transports them to our Elderly Day Care Service, reconnecting them with the community and providing much-needed social interaction."

The Urgent Need

Our current minibus is breaking down. Frequent repairs, escalating costs, and safety concerns are hampering ability to serve. Without a reliable vehicle, essential services that many depend on are at risk.

Our minibus is a lifeline for our community.

By contributing to the appeal, you will help St Catherine's Church Centre purchase a new, modern minibus, enabling the Centre to:

Feed More Families: Extend our reach to additional food providers, ensuring no household goes without essentials.

Deliver More Meals: Provide nourishment and companionship to more individuals in need.

Connect More People: Offer transportation to those isolated, helping them access vital community services

To help this appeal visit www.justgiving.com and search for St Catherine's Church Centre - Minibus Appeal. This link can also be on St Catherine's Facebook page.