Hepworth House Care Home Staff Raise Funds for Child Bereavement UK

Two carers at Hepworth House Care Home in Wakefield, Helen Brady and Ellie Linskill, recently completed an impressive fundraising challenge, walking 48 miles each to raise vital funds for the charity Child Bereavement UK.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two dedicated staff members embarked on this challenge in a bid to support the charity's mission of helping families who have experienced the devastating loss of a child.

Kath and Roy, two of the home's residents, also took part in the final leg of the journey, walking the last 5,000 steps with Helen and Ellie, marking a touching moment of unity between the carers and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Brady said: “The walk was a wonderful experience, and we’re so grateful for all the support we received from our colleagues, residents, and the local community. Knowing that the money raised will help families going through such a difficult time is what kept us going.”

Helen, Kath, Roy and Ellie on their final walk

Ellie Linskill added: “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, and it was heartwarming to have Kath and Roy walk alongside us in the final stages. Their participation made the challenge even more special.”

Together, Helen and Ellie raised just over £100, which will go directly to Child Bereavement UK to support their vital services. The charity provides expert support to families and professionals when a child dies or is facing life-limiting illness, helping them through some of the most challenging times in their lives.

To find out more Hepworth House, call 01924 973 699, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes/hepworth-house or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hepworth House is a luxury residential and dementia care home, operated by HC-One. Hepworth House is rated OUTSTANDING by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).

For further information about Child Bereavement UK and to donate, visit their website at www.childbereavementuk.org.