Hepworth House Care Home Staff Raise Funds for Child Bereavement UK
The two dedicated staff members embarked on this challenge in a bid to support the charity's mission of helping families who have experienced the devastating loss of a child.
Kath and Roy, two of the home's residents, also took part in the final leg of the journey, walking the last 5,000 steps with Helen and Ellie, marking a touching moment of unity between the carers and residents.
Helen Brady said: “The walk was a wonderful experience, and we’re so grateful for all the support we received from our colleagues, residents, and the local community. Knowing that the money raised will help families going through such a difficult time is what kept us going.”
Ellie Linskill added: “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, and it was heartwarming to have Kath and Roy walk alongside us in the final stages. Their participation made the challenge even more special.”
Together, Helen and Ellie raised just over £100, which will go directly to Child Bereavement UK to support their vital services. The charity provides expert support to families and professionals when a child dies or is facing life-limiting illness, helping them through some of the most challenging times in their lives.
To find out more Hepworth House, call 01924 973 699, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes/hepworth-house or email [email protected].
Hepworth House is a luxury residential and dementia care home, operated by HC-One. Hepworth House is rated OUTSTANDING by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).
For further information about Child Bereavement UK and to donate, visit their website at www.childbereavementuk.org.