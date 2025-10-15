Hepworth House Care Home team walks for a cause in 6K Remember Me Walk

The dedicated team from HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Stanley, Wakefield, proudly took part in the 6K Memory Walk in support of the Alzheimer’s Society at Temple Newsam, a day filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt remembrance.

Affectionately naming their event the “Remember Me Walk,” the Hepworth House team walked in honour of those living with dementia, as well as in memory of cherished residents and loved ones who have sadly passed away.

As a home, Hepworth House is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society because the cause is deeply personal to the whole community. Many residents, families, and friends have been affected by dementia, and the team sees every day both the challenges it brings and the strength, love, and courage it inspires.

By coming together and fundraising, the Hepworth House team hopes to support vital research, raise awareness, and provide hope for a future where no one has to face Alzheimer’s alone. Every step taken and every pound raised makes a difference.

The team from HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home taking part in 6K “Remember Me Walk”

The day began with an energising Zumba warm-up to get everyone moving, followed by well-deserved refreshments before setting off under a beautiful blue sky, the perfect backdrop for such a meaningful occasion.

The walk was filled with moments of reflection, joy, and togetherness, as the team celebrated the strength of those affected by Alzheimer’s and the importance of continued support and research.

Join Hepworth House in supporting the Alzheimer’s Society here:

Hepworth House would like to thank everyone who took part, donated, or supported the event in any way, helping to create memories that truly matter.

Debbie Manley, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our Hepworth House family for coming together to walk for such an important cause. Every step we took was in honour of someone special, our residents, their families, and all those impacted by Alzheimer’s. It truly was a beautiful day to make beautiful memories.”