Hepworth House Care Home turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home

HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Stanley, Wakefield, will proudly “turn pink” this October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On Friday 24th October, colleagues and residents will be dressing in their brightest shades of pink to raise awareness and show solidarity with everyone whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

The home will be hosting a joyful “Think Pink Day”, filled with laughter, kindness, and community spirit. The event will feature a delicious selection of pink-themed sweet treats, lovingly prepared by the Hepworth House team, with all proceeds donated to Breast Cancer Now, helping to fund vital research and support for those affected by breast cancer.

The day promises to be full of smiles, pink sparkle, and heartfelt moments as residents, families, and colleagues unite to make a difference.

Join Hepworth House for their “Think Pink Day” from 1:00 p.m. on Thursday 24th October in the Hepworth House tearoom. Wear your best pink outfit, enjoy some delicious pink bakes, and help raise funds for this amazing cause.

This Pink October, let’s unite for early detection, compassion, and hope because together, we’re stronger.

HC-One Hepworth House Care Home’s Wellbeing Coordinator Ellie Linskill, shared: “It’s so important that we come together to support such a meaningful cause. Breast cancer affects so many people – our residents, families, and colleagues – and this is our way of showing that no one faces it alone.”