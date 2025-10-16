Hepworth House invites the community to a “Pretty Cool Pumpkin Palooza” this Halloween

Residents and team members at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Stanley, Wakefield, are getting into the Halloween spirit and inviting the local community to join them for a “Pretty Cool Pumpkin Palooza” on 24th October, from 10:30am to 12:00pm in the home’s cosy tearoom.

Guests of all ages are welcome to come along and get creative with pumpkin carving and decorating. All tools and materials will be provided – attendees just need to bring their imagination and Halloween spirit!

After the crafting fun, visitors are invited to stay and enjoy a spooky film screening accompanied by seasonal snacks and refreshments. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the season, make new friends, and share smiles with the residents of Hepworth House.

Hepworth House, part of the HC-One family, provides high-quality care and a warm, welcoming environment for residents in Stanley and the wider Wakefield area. Events like the Pumpkin Palooza are part of the home’s ongoing commitment to fostering community connections and meaningful moments.

Debbie Manley, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home, said: “Our residents always look forward to welcoming the community into Hepworth House for events like this. The Pumpkin Palooza is a lovely way to bring everyone together for some seasonal fun and creativity. We can’t wait to see everyone’s fantastic pumpkin designs and enjoy a morning filled with laughter, imagination, and good company.”