Hepworth House welcomes weekly visits from therapy dog Indra

Residents at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Stanley, Wakefield, are starting their weeks with extra smiles, thanks to Indra, a friendly and gentle therapy dog who visits every Monday morning.

Indra’s visits have quickly become a much-loved tradition at Hepworth House. With her wagging tail, gentle nature, and affectionate cuddles, she brings comfort, joy, and companionship to all residents. The sessions encourage social interaction, reduce feelings of loneliness, and create a calm, positive atmosphere throughout the home. x8g3qyt

Research shows that pet therapy can lower stress levels, ease anxiety, stimulate conversation, and even provide gentle physical activity. At Hepworth House, these weekly visits support the home’s commitment to holistic care, offering residents experiences that nurture both the mind and the heart.

Resident at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home with therapy dog Indra

Debbie Manley, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home, said: “Indra has a remarkable way of brightening our residents’ mornings. We see people laughing, chatting, and engaging more during her visits. Many of our residents look forward to Mondays just to spend time with her. Pet therapy isn’t just enjoyable, it genuinely benefits mental and emotional wellbeing, helping our residents feel happier and more connected.

“Monday mornings with Indra are more than just a fun activity. They’re a chance to build bonds, lift spirits, and remind everyone that joy can be found in the simplest moments, a wagging tail, a gentle nuzzle, or a warm cuddle.”