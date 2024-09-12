Homebuilder donates outdoor library to Whitley and Eggborough primary school

Youngsters at Whitley and Eggborough Community Primary School in Whitley can enjoy a good read in their wellbeing garden after local homebuilder Jones Homes gave them an outdoor library.

The homebuilder, which is building family homes at its Teasel Green development in Eggborough, just over a mile from the school, supplied the enclosed outdoor structure which has bookshelves, a roof and a glass-fronted door so that the children can see what’s inside.

It has been put in place in the school’s wellbeing garden.

Headteacher Alison Coventry said: “After Covid, our school council wanted to create an area in school where people could go if they felt anxious or worried. They then designed our wellbeing garden in memory of one of our teachers, Jayne Hardy, who sadly passed away last year.

Head Teacher, Alison Coventry with Sales Advisor, Janette Ager and four students.

“Reading for pleasure and reading to support mental health is a strong focus in our school and so our children wanted an outdoor library.

“They wanted to be able to read in the area and be able to have access to new books without needing to buy. The outdoor library that was kindly donated by Jones Homes has helped the children achieve this vision.

“The children love it, and we are hoping that families will use it to swap books rather than feeling the need to buy them.”

Teasel Green Sales Advisor Janette Ager, visited the school at the end of term to see how the pupils were enjoying the new library.

Jones Homes Yorkshire Sales and Marketing Director Jayne Swift said: “We are new to the area of Eggborough, building family homes and are happy to be able to support the local community.

“The outdoor library is a fantastic idea and what a great resource for the children to be able to settle down with a good book while they are having some quiet time in the wellbeing garden.

“It will give them a chance to read as much as they like without having to buy new books, which can be expensive.”

Jones Homes is building 30 three, four and five-bedroom houses at Teasel Green. For more information, visit jones-homes.co.uk.