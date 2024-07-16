Horbury pubs collaborate to create a walking guide to the village’s pubs and bars
Inspired by the epitome of great maps, the Ordnance Survey Map, it features a map of pub locations in Horbury village and Horbury Bridge plus a listing of the 16 pubs and bars including information about what they offer, where they are, and a photo.
On the front cover, you will also find a photo of Horbury, taken by Stephen Holmes; a local resident who won the photo competition to represent the village.
Local businesses working together
The idea to create the map originated from Jo Waude, the manager of The Cricketers Beerhouse on Cluntergate, which is part of the Beerhouses group. She said: “Beerhouses created a real ale and craft beer map for Huddersfield town centre and that went down really well. Even though Horbury is a village and not a town like Huddersfield, I knew that something similar could work really well here as we have so many great pubs and bars.
Most of the pub managers know each other and we each do well if the whole pub scene in the village is vibrant and well attended, so I knew we could come together to create something positive for Horbury.”
10 of the 16 pubs featured on the map contributed to the cost of design and print and the project was managed by Beerhouses.
Ready just in time for the Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk
The printed maps are hitting the pubs, bars, and businesses of Horbury w/c July 15, so they’ll be available to all the charity walkers about to hit the village for the Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk on July 20, which is a 5.5 mile walk with 9 pub stops along the way. This is an annual event to raise money for Wakefield Hospice which sees hundreds of walkers hitting the pubs of Horbury. Many of the stops are on the Horbury Serving Map.
You can read more about the map and download a PDF here https://beerhouses.co.uk/the-horbury-serving-map/ or pick up your copy from the pubs and businesses around Horbury.
