I lost over 6st and gained self-esteem – all without the need for drugs!

David Pilkington, a slimmer from Wakefield has achieved his weight loss dream – without a drug in sight – after his 6st, 2lb weight loss.

David says, “Since my early 20s I’d always dreamed about buying a pair of trousers I could find on the hangers in any shop, rather than hunt furiously for 40”, 42”, 44” waists and 3XL tops, but I struggled to stick to diets, I found them restrictive. I had been obese for as long as I can remember, eventually being prescribed high blood pressure tablets. At some point I began to just accept that being overweight was my norm.”

“That was until my local Slimming World Consultant, Andrew Crosby-Bromley opened a group at Crigglestone Methodist Church and I discovered I could apply for a free 12 week referral scheme through Aspire Health and Wellbeing”

“I quickly found my whole outlook on food and eating was beginning to change. I started to make meals from scratch - believe me, quicker than waiting for a takeaway and I found a new love cooking with fresh vegetables and even making my own sauces. I really started to save £££s and lose lbs!”

“As the weight started to fall off, I started to become more physically activity - Slimming World has an activity program called Body Magic, and it really has helped increase my stamina and drove me to ensuring I became more active...more regularly. I’m now at a Platinum Body Magic level and my daily activities are just an intrinsic part of my lifestyle now.

Slimming World Consultant, Andrew Crosby-Bromley runs weekly group sessions at Crigglestone Methodist Church on Thursdays at 6pm, and says: “David is a real inspiration to us all and we are so proud of him. When he first came through the door, he wanted to lose weight and feel more confident. He is proof that with self-belief, determination and the right kind of support from a group of people who understand what it feels like to struggle with your weight and truly care about your success, anyone’s weight loss can be achieved.”

“Weight-loss drugs may seem like a quick and easy answer, but they are anything but. There are potential horrible side effects, and they won’t work for everyone – without changes to diet and physical activity, those taking them will soon put the weight back on. We know Slimming World members don’t need to take weight loss medication to lose weight, and keep that weight off, but if anyone does decide to take them, we will welcome them to group with open arms to ensure they are getting the support they need to make lifelong healthy changes.”

For more information, please contact Andrew on 07596 407430 or pop into his group at Crigglestone Methodist Church, 40 High Street, Crigglestone, WF4 3EB, on Thursdays at 6pm.