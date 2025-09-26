“I love my kids - now I love myself too”: Bethan Wood’s journey to health and happiness
Bethan joined Slimming World at the end of April 2025 and began to rebuild not just her health, but her confidence. Since then she’s lost 2 stone 8 lbs - but it’s what she’s gained that really matters.
“Looking after yourself is the first step to giving your family the best of you,” she says. Bethan’s transformation has gone beyond the numbers on the scales. Her mental health has improved, she feels energised and hopeful, and she’s rediscovered her sense of self. “Knowing that Slimming World works, it changed everything for me. My confidence shot up and I started to see a future I wanted to be part of.”
So powerful was the shift that Bethan has trained and qualified as a Slimming World Consultant - determined to help other people who feel like she once did. Now she’s preparing to take the reins of the Saturday morning Slimming World group at St John’s Terrace WMC in Normanton, starting 27th September (sessions at 7:30am and 9:00am). She wants her group to be a safe, welcoming space for anyone ready to start putting themselves first. “Taking action is the first step,” she says. “Your wellbeing is key to your family’s wellbeing. If I can do it, so can you.” Bethan’s message is clear: it’s not selfish to take care of yourself - it’s essential. And as she embarks on her new role, she’s ready to help others love themselves as much as they love their families. “If you’re reading this and something clicks,” Bethan says, “don’t wait for a perfect moment - there isn’t one. Start now. Do it for your family, but do it for you too. You’re worth it.”