Increased worry for families on the cost of school uniform

Children across our region will be looking forward to the school holidays, but many parents/carers will be worried about how they are going to be able to afford the uniform for the new school year.

Recent studies by The Children’s Society estimate that the average cost of school uniform is £287 per primary school pupil and £422 per secondary school pupil, and we are still in a cost of living crisis.

Whilst the Education (Guidance about Costs of School Uniforms) Act 2021 has directed schools to “keep branded items to a minimum”, many schools still insist on logo items and the costs remain high mainly because the Act is not currently governed or enforced.

As a result, Wakefield has seen an increase in the setup of School Uniform Exchanges where donations of unwanted and outgrown uniform is passed on to local families for free. Tracy Morgan, Founder of the Normanton School Uniform Exchange has seen a marked increase in the number of families using the exchange since it started 4 years ago. “Last summer we gave out over 5,000 items of free uniform to more than 500 families in just 6 weeks. So far this year we’ve already given out more than 4,500 items helping over 900 families and the school holidays haven’t even started yet.”

Whilst The Act does encourage schools to have secondhand school uniform available, they often struggle with a lack of storage space on site and staff capacity to run an exchange, so it is often left up to volunteers in the local community to set one up.

Whilst it is encouraging to see the new Labour Government has included the cost of school uniform in their Manifesto stating “We will also bring down the cost of school by limiting the number of branded items of uniform and PE kit that schools can require.” Tracy feels that “school uniform exchanges will still be needed going forward.”

To help with the cost of school uniform this summer, get in touch with your local exchange. Whilst each one may have logo uniform for the schools in their area, all of them will have generic (non-logo) uniform to give away. Here is a list of exchanges currently set up in the area – all can be found on Facebook:Normanton School Uniform ExchangeSmall Steps Uniform Bank (covers most of Wakefield)Crofton Uniform BankFriends of the Community Family Services (covering Upton)Hemsworth School Uniform RecycleKnottingley & Ferrybridge Uniform BankPontefract Community KitchenSharing Is Caring Featherstone Uniform BankSmiles for Miles (covering Castleford and Airedale)