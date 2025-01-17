Influx of choir members in Ossett as people prioritize self care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of new and returning members have joined a choir in Ossett as thoughts turn to self care for January. January is known for bringing the "blues" but group singing is proven to improve wellbeing and boost mood.

Choirs that sing a more contemporary mix of songs are becoming more popular with choirs starting in places of work as well as those in the community. The Local Vocals pop choir, which rehearses in Tingley and Ossett, has a set list for this spring which includes Tina Turner, Oasis and Adele songs.

But what is it about choirs that people like?

Group singing is a great stress reliever and for people of working age with a family to manage, choir can be a pocket of time away from their usual busy life, just for them.

Local Vocals performing outside Ossett Town Hall in July 2024 at Ossett Gala

Singing is a way to start thinking creatively and this can have a wider impact on people's lives. Engaging with music is a great mental workout - counting beats, singing harmonies and following the structure of a song all require concentration.

Group singing is a brilliant way to meet people and make friends, especially if the choir you join has a focus on social aspects as well as musical. The hormones released during singing are proven to bond a group of people strongly.

Dopamine is released during singing which boosts mood and can increase motivation and productivity - hence why workplaces are increasingly looking to include singing in their wellbeing strategy. Singing is also great for respiratory, physical and mental health.

January is the perfect time to join a local choir. The Christmas period is over and often choirs are looking at new material so new members won't feel left behind. Evenings are dark and cold but choir is usually indoors and singing is warming for the body and soul.

Local Vocals pop choir singing at Ossett Town Hall for their 2024 Christmas Concert

What if you think you can't sing?

It doesn't really matter. Choir is all about safety in numbers and the impact a large number of voices makes can be staggering. Often people want to join our choir, but feel like, as an amateur, inexperienced singer, maybe they won't fit in. I just invite them to come for a trial to see what they think and immediately fears are put to rest, people are made to feel comfortable and they start to enjoy themselves. Being a perfect singer is not a prerequesite for most community choirs.

If you have any interest in singing, just give it a go. If you'd like to find out more about Local Vocals pop choir please email [email protected].