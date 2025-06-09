InstaVolt brings 12 new ultra-rapid chargers to A1 corridor near Pontefract
The new site features 12 ultra-rapid charging bays, including two fully accessible bays, offering drivers a reliable and convenient stop-off point on one of the country’s key arterial routes.
Located just off the A1, with easy access to the M1, this new hub will cater to a growing number of EV drivers, whether they are local commuters, long-distance travellers, or holidaymakers heading north or south.
The location is complemented by on-site Starbucks and McDonald’s, giving drivers the opportunity to relax, grab a coffee or a bite to eat, and recharge both their vehicle and themselves.
Simon Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at InstaVolt, commented: “We’re proud to bring InstaVolt’s reliable, accessible and ultra-rapid charging experience to drivers on this vital stretch of the A1.
“As EV adoption continues to rise, strategic locations like this one are crucial in delivering the charging infrastructure drivers need.
“This new site not only strengthens our growing UK network but supports the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transport future.”
This latest addition underscores InstaVolt’s commitment to expanding rapid charging provision across the UK, ensuring EV drivers can travel with confidence and convenience.
As with all Instavolt chargers, drivers can start charging quickly and painlessly using tap and go contactless payment, without the need for an app, or make use of InstaVolt’s cheaper off-peak tariff of 54p per kWh between 8pm and 7am.
InstaVolt now operates over 2,000 chargers across the UK, with a strong pipeline of new sites under development to meet the UK’s rapidly growing EV market.