Investment for Wakefield schools as West Yorkshire Mayor boosts ‘Libraries for Primaries’ campaign
The initial investment, was announced last Thursday (June 19) and will go towards 83 primary schools which currently have no library facilities, with others set to benefit from training and resources.
It kickstarts the delivery of West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin’s, manifesto pledge that ensures “every primary school in the region has a fully furnished library and a trained member of staff to run it” – through the national Libraries for Primaries campaign.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s success, so it’s a tragedy that children are missing out on the vital opportunity to develop this lifelong skill because they don’t have access to books or a quiet place to read.
“That’s why we’re working in lockstep with the National Literacy Trust to kit out libraries at primary schools across our region.
“It will help us on our mission to give every child the very best start in life, laying the groundwork for a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire with equal opportunity for all to succeed.”
Jonathan Douglas CBE, CEO at the National Literacy Trust, said: “Reading for pleasure is at an all-time low nationwide, and yet so central to a child’s wellbeing, confidence and academic success.
“We are delighted to be working in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority to bring libraries to primary schools across the region.”
Schools can find out more about Libraries for Primaries and register their interest at: librariesforprimaries.org.uk/schools.
