Jenny’s 9st weight loss scores her a place at Slimming World finals and congratulations from a rugby legend

Jenny Newsome was one of just 42 women to secure a place at the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2025 competition, held at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire, after losing an incredible 9st 1.5lbs.

A 43-year-old slimmer from West Yorkshire says she feels great on the inside and out after losing 9st to reach the semi-finals of a competition to find the Slimming World’s most inspiring female members.

And she celebrated her incredible achievement with former England rugby international James Haskell, who described her as a ‘role model’.

Jenny, who slimmed from 19st 10slbs to 10st 8.5lbs, earned her place at the semi-finals after the members of her group in Castleford voted for her to represent them nationally. She says: “Before I joined Slimming World, I felt stuck. My weight was affecting me on the inside and out – it impacted my health and the way I felt about myself. My confidence was low and I was self-conscious about my size, but I didn’t know how to change things.

“It was seeing myself in the mirror at my 40th birthday party and not being happy with what I saw that jolted me into doing something about it. Finding Slimming World was a turning point. I didn’t realise then that it would be the best decision I’d ever make.

“I discovered a way of eating that worked for me and my life – it wasn’t like a diet at all and I couldn’t believe it when I lost weight in my first week. I didn’t have to give up the meals I loved, old favourites like spaghetti and meatballs, lasagne and curries were still on the menu, just cooked in a healthier way. I started trimming the fat off meat and using low-calorie cooking spray instead of oil, for instance. It wasn’t long before people started noticing, and that gave me the motivation to keep going.”

Jenny says the support of her Slimming World group kept her motivation high too: “My Slimming World group and my Consultant Rachel have been incredible. The support, ideas and encouragement from everyone each week helped me believe I could do this. Going to the group each week was a reset for me, and they’ve been there for me every step of the way. Each week we’d talk about any challenges we had coming up or share new recipes we’d tried, and I learned so much – about food, and about myself and my own relationship with food.”

As Jenny started to lose weight she began to think about becoming more active. She says: “My Consultant Rachel would often talk about Slimming World’s activity support programme and how important activity was for your overall health. As I lost weight and felt more confident, I decided to give it a go. I started by walking the dog every day and built that up to grow my ability and now I go to the gym four times a week as well. I find it really helps me mentally and emotionally too.”

James, who played for England in two Rugby World Cups and earned 77 caps for England, is known for promoting mental and physical wellbeing and was full of admiration for Jenny’s journey. He said: “Jenny has done something truly inspiring. She’s taken control of her health, built her confidence and developed life-long healthy habits. It shows that with the right support and mindset, you can achieve the things you set out to. She’s become stronger – physically and mentally – and for that she’s a real role model.”

Rachel Brocklehurst who runs the group that Jenny attends says she is so proud of what she’s achieved she says: “Jenny is a star and watching her journey has been a privilege. She’s not just lost weight, she’s grown in confidence and self-belief. She’s a huge support to others in group and a brilliant example of what can be achieved. Losing weight isn’t easy, we know that, and support plays a huge role in people’s motivation and success. Whether you are just starting your journey, need some extra support to develop healthy eating alongside weight-loss medication or you’ve been a member before, we’ve made some exciting new changes at our groups and I’d love to welcome anyone to pop along to our group at St Josephs Church Hall in Castleford on Mondays at 5:30pm and 7pm and at Alredale Methodist Church in Castleford on Fridays at 7:30am, 9am and 10:30am. Or you can call me on 07521492537 to find out more.”