Labour Ossett and Denby Dale candidate, Jade Botterill, visits local slimmers

Jade Botterill, who is hoping to become Ossett and Denby Dale’s next Member of Parliament, recently visited her local Slimming World group to hear more about how members are losing weight and creating a healthier future for themselves and their families.

Jade Botterill says: “It was great to meet the members of our community who have all committed to making positive, healthy changes to their lives. Preventing disease is always more effective and cheaper than curing it, so preventative public health measures are a key focus of Labour’s plan to get the NHS back on its feet”

She adds: “It is vital to tackle major public health issues like obesity, to ensure people in Ossett and Denby Dale live longer, healthier lives, and NHS waiting lists can be brought down. If elected, I will always support the efforts people in Ossett and Denby Dale make to live happier, healthier lives.”

Government data shows that around two-thirds (63%) of adults are above a healthy weight and, of these, half are obese.

Labour Ossett and Denby Dale candidate Jade Botterill (L) meets Megan White from Slimming World

Casey Cawthra, Slimming World Manager for the Wakefield area, says: “It was wonderful that Jade could join us at the Wakefield group and see how people from within their community are being equipped with the knowledge and skills to lose weight. We’re proud of all of our members who are committed to making positive changes to their lives.”

Slimming World recently launched its ‘Five-point manifesto to support people and families living with obesity’, calling on the next Government to commit to helping more people living with obesity to lose weight with a personalised approach, improve their health outcomes, and relieve the financial burden on the NHS.

The manifesto calls for a focus on ensuring healthcare professionals have a choice of weight loss options to offer patients without relying on drugs, as it leaves those who don’t want to rely on medication, or can’t take it, without support.

Casey says: “At Slimming World, we understand losing weight is a physical and a psychological journey and people need support to tackle both aspects, which is why our approach is about the whole person. Lifestyle changes need to sit alongside, and exist well beyond, any medical intervention someone chooses, such as surgery or drugs. We help members to understand themselves more deeply, boost their self-esteem and connect with others on the same journey so they can share real-life advice and strategies to deal with potential pitfalls, and manage their weight for the long term.

“Our own research of 1.1 million members shows on average Slimming World members lose a clinically significant 5% of their body weight (9.9lbs) within three months, and it was fantastic to show Jade firsthand how our support is making a difference.”