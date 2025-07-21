Lancashire foster carer celebrates 70th with 500 litres of free heating oil

Gwen Commons, a foster carer from Barnoldswick, Lancashire, is celebrating her 70th birthday with a rather unusual present, having won 500 litres of heating oil in the Craggs Energy quarterly Cosy Heating Club oil draw.

Gwen, a long-time customer of Craggs Energy, said: "I can’t believe it. I’ve not even won a booby prize at a raffle before. Now, just days before my 70th, Craggs Energy called me up to say I’ve won 500 litres of heating oil in their quarterly draw. It took my breath away!

“The best bit is I had no idea that I’d entered. I’ve always paid by standing order but didn’t know that meant that I was automatically entered into the Cosy Heating Club quarterly customer draw.

“As we’ve only just filled up, I’ve asked the lovely people at Craggs Energy if I can top up just after Christmas, when I’ll need it most. Now I can look forward to a warm winter ahead in the company of my best friend and my foster son without the worry of having to make my State Pension stretch so far. After the freezing winter just gone, that’s a huge relief.”

Craggs Energy’s Cosy Heating Club Winner, Gwen Commons, with her prize certificate.

Gwen added: “It’s a fantastic way to start my 70th birthday celebrations. Now I can look forward to my Greek and Italian cruise with my granddaughter and foster son.”

Since becoming employee-owned in 2022, Craggs Energy, which delivers heating oil and fuel to homes, farms and businesses across the North West and Yorkshire, has introduced a series of rewards and initiatives designed to help its customers. This includes the Cosy Heating Club, which embodies Craggs Energy’s customer and community-focused ‘ What matters to you, matters to us’ mantra.

Matthew Crockett, Group Managing Director at Craggs Energy, explained: “As a business we believe in fuelling the heartbeat of our community. It’s why we’ve supported Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees with contributions for every fuel delivery made since March, and it’s why we give back to our loyal customers through the Cosy Heating Club, which includes a host of perks and prizes.”

Matthew added: “To have Gwen as our latest winner is a wonderful, wonderful thing as her commitment to fostering couldn’t be a finer example of an individual fuelling the heartbeat of their community. We couldn’t be happier for her. Happy birthday Gwen!”

