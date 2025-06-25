Legend on two wheels

Gus Gorse reflects on a Life of Bikes and Brotherhood

If you spend even a few minutes chatting with Gus Gorse, one thing quickly becomes clear, his love for motorbikes runs deep. Whether he’s chatting with staff or fellow residents, his face lights up as he talks about the hours he and his sons spend tinkering with bikes in his son’s garage, taking them apart and bringing them back to life, piece by piece.

Motorcycles have always been more than just a hobby for Gus. As the former team manager of The Wolds Wagoners Motorcycle Display Team, he led a passionate group of riders, including his sons, who proudly followed in his tire tracks. Under his leadership, the club thrived with members from all walks of life, united by the roar of engines and the thrill of the ride.

This week, Gus had the chance to revisit those cherished memories with a trip to Squires Café Bar, a well-loved spot in the biker community. After browsing the shop and admiring the memorabilia that lined the shelves, he sat down to enjoy a coffee and a slice of cake.

Fate added a special twist to the day

Gus bumped into an old friend from the Wolds Wagoners. The two hadn't seen each other in years, but the bond between bikers is never broken. As they caught up, they shared with staff that it was Gus who had trained his friend in the art of motorcycle repair. The two old friends stepped outside to admire the bike his friend had ridden in on. There, standing side by side, they reminisced about club days, road trips, and the joy of the ride. For Gus, it was more than just a trip out, it was a ride back through time, and a reminder of the lifelong friendships built through a shared love of motorcycles.

Over the years, Gus organised biker events that drew crowds and earned him a place in the spotlight, even appearing on television. But for Gus, the real joy came from the camaraderie and connection the club lived for.