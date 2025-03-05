LimbBo Foundation takes parts in unique education partnership at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

YSP is thrilled to be welcoming children with limb difference and their families for a special event on Saturday, 15 March, in celebration of British Science Week. Linking to the themes of adapt and change, multisensory workshops will encourage children to explore materials and processes associated with the manufacture of glass. YSP have partnered with Sheffield-based British Glass and Barnsley-based Amazelab.

LimbBo is a Yorkshire charity that supports children with a limb difference across the country. YSP works with LimbBo so families can be together, in a safe place with other children and young people, to relax and be part of something in a supported environment. Parents and adults can also share stories about their lived experiences, giving them a chance to chat about the challenges and surprises of raising a child with limb difference.

Jane Hewitt, a trustee of LimbBo started bringing her grandchildren, Tommy and Layla, to YSP when they were toddlers. They enjoyed events in the Hidden Forest, where Emma Spencer, YSP’s Informal Learning Manager, was very welcoming.

It soon became clear that YSP was a reflective and safe space where Tommy, who was born with a limb difference, and his friends could come together and learn about art, and in turn YSP learnt how to be more inclusive.

Emma Spencer with Tommy and Layla.

As Tommy and Layla grow older, they are also helping other children who now visit YSP; they know where everything is - it is a safe space physically and emotionally.

Jane fondly remembers Tommy’s excitement about seeing the book What Happened to You? By James Catchpole in the YSP shop and his excitement about seeing a boy with limb difference on the cover. As a family, it made us feel very welcome.

The daylong celebration event will have around 50 participants from across Yorkshire with some from further afield. YSP’s fantastic artist educators Puy Soden and Nat Bellingham will be providing engaging sessions inspired by Bharti Kher’s powerful exhibition Alchemies (on view until 5 May).

