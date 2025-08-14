Local business facilitates school poetry competition

Thanks to the generous support of the leading energy from waste operator, Enfinium, the Knottingley Branch Royal British Legion has secured a high-quality glass trophy to be presented to the winning school at the start of Remembrance fortnight.

The first annual competition begins on September 2, marking the start of the new term, and will run until the end of the month. Every participating school will be awarded a prize to its own winner, with an overall first prize given to the best poem across all entries.

Inspired by insights from the Royal British Legion National Conference, Treasurer Mrs. Lucie McLauchlan of the Knottingley Branch suggested creating a local school poetry competition on the theme of Remembrance. The aim is to engage Year 6 students from area schools, deepen their understanding of remembrance, and highlight the work of the Royal British Legion.

All six schools in the local area have been invited to take part, and initial responses have been positive, suggesting strong engagement and enthusiasm for the initiative.

Mr Harry Turnerplaceholder image
Mr Harry Turner

The competition will be named in honour of Branch President Mr Harry Turner. Mr Turner, now in his nineties, served with distinction in the Royal Medical Corps during the Mau Mau Uprising in Kenya from 1952 to 1960 and brings a wealth of experience and stories from his time in service.

Veterans and members from the Knottingley Branch regularly visit participating schools, sharing their experiences and describing the work of the Royal British Legion. This competition will further strengthen these important community relationships.

