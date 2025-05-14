Local care homes celebrate International Nurses Day with creative photo exhibition

Local homes Bennett Court, Fairburn Vale, and Hamilton Springs, part of Exemplar Health Care – a leading provider of nursing care for adults living with complex needs –celebrated International Nurses Day this year with a creative photo exhibition created with residents at the homes.

The ‘What my Nurse means to me’ exhibition, hosted at Meadowhall in Sheffield and the NEC in Birmingham, showcased photos and quotes from residents at homes across the organisation.

The pictures, which included posed portraits as well as playful, candid images, offered a glimpse into life at Exemplar Health Care and the impact of its Nurses through the eyes of those they support.

The exhibition also featured several personal testimonials, each exploring what the Nurses at Exemplar Health Care mean to them.

Exemplar Health Care residents at the exhibition

Stephen, a resident at Bennett Court in South Elmsall, reflected on his relationship with his Nurse, Peter: “Peter means so much to us all. He’s always up for getting involved and having fun. He’s a great person and an amazing Nurse.

Gill, a resident at Fairburn Vale in Castleford, added about his Nurse, Wing: “Wing means everything to me. I didn’t believe in miracles until I met her – she’s my inspiration!”

The exhibition included an interactive area, where visitors, colleagues, and families were invited to leave thank you messages for the Nurses they know or who have helped them, share their own stories, and learn more about Nursing careers.

One visitor noted: “Thanks to the incredible Nurses that looked after my Nana. We’ll never forget you.”

Hamilton Springs - John and Zuby

The displays were a warming tribute to Exemplar Health Care’s Nurses, honouring their invaluable commitment to making every day better for the people they support.

John, a resident at Hamilton Springs in South Elmsall, commented on his appreciation for his Nurse, Zuby: “Zuby is simply a diamond! He’s patient, caring and always smiling. He makes our home so much fun. Thank you, Zuby!”

Lianne Ford, Head of Nursing at Exemplar Health Care, said: "We wanted to do something a little different to mark International Nurses Day this year – something that not only celebrated our Nurses but also gave the people we support the opportunity to express just how much of a difference Nurses make in their daily lives.

"The response has been overwhelming, and it’s been incredibly moving to see the beautiful messages and photos shared throughout the exhibition. Our Nurses are at the heart of everything we do, and this has been a wonderful way to showcase their impact."

'What My Nurse Means To Me' Exhibit

Beyond the exhibition, Exemplar Health Care homes have continued to celebrate Nurses online, sharing heartfelt messages of thanks on social media from colleagues, the people they support, and their families.