Local Care Provider Celebrates Success!!

Complete Care West Yorkshire is proud to announce that they have completed all interviews for the prestigious Great British Care Awards Finals, securing an impressive six categories with nine dedicated team members nominated for care awards.

This recognition highlights the exceptional quality of care provided by the local company and underscores the vital role that social care professionals play in our communities.

The awards night will take place on 8th November at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, offering a glittering night to celebrate the hard work and dedication of social care workers from across the Yorkshire and Humberside region. Complete Care West Yorkshire is thrilled to represent Wakefield at this illustrious event, joining other esteemed providers striving for excellence in the sector.

Managing Director, Sara Booth, who is also in the running for an award, expressed her delight at the nominations. “I am absolutely thrilled that our team’s hard work and commitment have been recognised on this grand stage. As a small family-run company, this achievement showcases the exceptional talent and dedication of our staff. We take immense pride in our work and the positive impact we have on the lives of those we care for,” she said.

The Great British Care Awards celebrate the unsung heroes of the social care industry, shining a light on the invaluable contributions made by those dedicated to improving the lives of others. With six categories secured, Complete Care West Yorkshire is set to make a significant impact, putting Wakefield firmly on the map as a hub for outstanding care providers.

As the countdown to the awards ceremony begins, the excitement within the team is palpable. “We are looking forward to a fantastic evening filled with celebration and camaraderie, recognising the incredible work of everyone in the sector,” added Wayne Mitchell – Accounts Manager.

Complete Care West Yorkshire invites the community to join in celebrating this momentous occasion and to support the local care workers who tirelessly strive to enhance the quality of life for those in need. Together, let’s honour these champions of care and elevate Wakefield’s presence on the national stage.

For more information about Complete Care West Yorkshire and their achievements, please visit www.completecareathome.co.uk or contact 01924 274448.

You can also find out more on our facebook site @completecarewy

Together, let’s celebrate those who care!