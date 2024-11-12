Local Dental Practice shortlisted at the Private Dentistry Awards 2024
This prestigious recognition took place during a dazzling ceremony in London on November 8, 2024.
The Private Dentistry Awards, renowned for recognising the highest standards of clinical excellence, were judged by esteemed industry leaders and chaired by Dr. David Houston. This accolade highlighted our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in dentistry.
The awards ceremony took place on November 8th at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London, where our team was honoured among the best in the profession.
Under the leadership of Principal Dentist Dr Nadia Al Ani and Practice Manager Karen Fox, the team has demonstrated unwavering dedication and exceptional skill, contributing to significant enhancements within the practice. This nomination is a powerful acknowledgement of their hard work and patient-centred approach over the past year.
Karen Fox expressed her pride: "Being shortlisted at such a distinguished event is a true honour and a reflection of our team's passion and commitment. It was inspiring to see our staff celebrated for their efforts; they truly deserve this moment."
Dr Nadia Al Ani, Principal Dentist at Tovey Little, commented, "Being shortlisted reflected our ongoing commitment to deliver affordable and high-quality dentistry. It was a tremendous acknowledgement of our team’s dedication to the community in Wakefield."
The event was not just a chance to compete but also an opportunity for team members to bond and celebrate their collective achievements in improving patient care and practice operations. The nomination has further motivated the Tovey Little Dental Centre team to continue pursuing dental excellence and innovation.
Contact: Karen Fox, Practice Manager Tovey Little Dental, Borough Rd, Wakefield WF1 3AZ
https://toveylittle.com/
email [email protected], Tel. 07747108461.