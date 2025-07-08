Local home care company is in the top 1.9% in Yorkshire and the Humber

Home Instead Wakefield is delighted to receive a prestigious award by a national reviews website, having been named one of the top 20 home care companies in Yorkshire and the Humber becoming part of the top 1.9% of home care companies in the region. They have made it onto the impressive list out of 1,050 home care companies and this is the 5th time they have won this award.

The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, the UK’s top home care reviews site dubbed by many as the ‘TripAdvisor for home care’. The reviews are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones. Home Instead Wakefield made it to the exclusive list thanks to its impressively high review score of 10.

One heart-warming homecare.co.uk review from a family member of a client of Home Instead Wakefield is as follows: “We have been using Home Instead for a number of months now following a recommendation from a friend. Wow! What a breath of fresh air they are compared to many caregiving companies. Friendly helpful supportive kind. The team in the office are amazing and the caregivers themselves we have had are nothing but kind helpful and respectful”.

James Drummond, Operations Manager at Home Instead Wakefield said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been named a Top 20 Home Care Provider for the 3rd year in a row. This recognition is a testament to the continued dedication of our entire team, who go above and beyond every single day to deliver the highest quality of care to our clients. We believe in building meaningful relationships, delivering truly person-centred care, and always putting our clients’ needs first. This award reflects the impact of that approach. It’s an honour that reinforces our belief in doing care differently and doing it exceptionally well”.

The Home Instead Wakefield team with their award.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

“People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Home Instead Wakefield has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the region!”.

Home Instead Wakefield provides a wide range of care services, including personal care, help with dressing and bathing, live-in care and specialist dementia care.

The company is looking for caring people to join its team and become a care professional. New recruits don’t necessarily need previous sector experience; the most important attributes are a kind heart and the desire to make a difference.

For more information on Home Instead’s care or career opportunities, please call 01924 565330, email: [email protected] or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/wakefield/