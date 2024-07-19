Local hospice appealing for donations to buy new reclining chairs, essential for patient care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract is asking the community for help raising funds to buy 14 new reclining chairs for its inpatient rooms.

Seven years ago, the Hospice bought a set of chairs, but these now need replacing due to wear and tear. Three of the old chairs are already unusable, and the Hospice has had to borrow chairs to keep its bedrooms open.

Chris Cook, the Occupational Therapist at The Prince of Wales Hospice, explained: “For a patient at our Hospice, having a chair in their room is a real lifeline, significantly improving their quality of life. Every day, I see the benefits of patients getting out of bed and sitting in these chairs.

“One of our patients, Jan, loved using her chair. It was more like being at home to be sat in the chair. She could chat with family and friends, eat a meal, enjoy a crossword or a game of chess. The chair gave her a wonderful sense of independence and wellbeing.

Chris Cook, Occupational Therapist at the Hospice, talking to a patient in a chair.

“As well as being fully reclining, with supportive back cushions, the new chairs will be rechargeable. This means that staff can take patients into the beautiful Hospice gardens in the chairs.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that these chairs are more than just pieces of furniture.”

Adrian Greenwood, the Hospice’s Fundraising Manager, said: “We’re all really excited by this campaign because having new chairs will make a world of difference to our patients.

“We’re very grateful to have such brilliant support in the community, and any donation will be hugely valuable in helping the Hospice reach this target. Being a part of providing this comfort and dignity for our patients is a real demonstration of the power of community.”

Patient Jan Power enjoying being in a chair and seeing her family

With this appeal, the Hospice wants to buy a new set of the latest reclining chairs to best support its patients. The 14 chairs will cost £3,350 each, for a total of £46,900.

To donate to The Prince of Wales Hospice’s chair appeal, please visit www.pwh.org.uk/chairappeal or call 01977 708868.

A donation of £33.50 would make you one of 100 people clubbing together to buy one complete specialist recliner chair, bringing comfort and dignity to patients.

A donation of £15.56 would make you one of 25 who will buy a battery backup so patients can be taken outside while staying cosy in their chairs.