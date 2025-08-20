Local MP helps student

I am writing to sing the praises of our local MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, Jade Botterill, for her timely support and responsiveness to her constituents.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My daughter was at risk of losing the opportunity for a study year abroad in Canada due to significant delays in study permit processing at the Canadian Immigration service. She had made no progress despite numerous emails and phone calls (to chatbots!) and was frustrated at continual signposting to websites and FAQs that were no help. It was proving impossible to speak to a real human or get any useful advice.

In response to an email, Jade immediately contacted the High Commission of Canada in the UK and offered to be my daughter’s representative. The study permit was issued the same day and she flies out to Canada this weekend.

After a stressful few weeks, we are delighted with the outcome and would like to commend our local MP who took time out of her busy schedule to prioritise our concerns.