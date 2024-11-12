Local primary school maintains ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted for a second time after a two-day inspection which found the school to be ‘an exceptional learning environment where pupils feel safe, valued, and supported.’

The glowing report is full of praise from inspectors, stating ‘Pupils thrive in the school’s calm and aspirational environment. Behaviour is exemplary. Pupils are eager to learn. They engage enthusiastically with lessons and take pride in their achievements. Pupils achieve well.’

Other highlights of the report include:

● Right from the start, there is a clear focus on developing pupils' phonics skills and fostering a love of reading. Staff are experts at teaching children to read. As a result, children learn to read quickly.

● Staff work closely with external agencies, the trust, and parents to ensure that the needs of pupils with SEND are identified early.

● The school’s strong culture of respect and care is evident in the way that pupils interact with each other and with staff. Bullying is rare.

● Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school. They praise the excellent support that their children receive, particularly those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

● Pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, benefit from a rich and well-delivered curriculum.

● The learning environment provides many opportunities for children to explore and develop their social skills.

● Behaviour across the school is exemplary.

● Staff well-being is a priority. The school takes active steps to manage workload and provide support.

● All staff benefit from the regular training the multi-academy trust provides.

Matthew Vickers, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, said: “Outstanding is an exacting standard and represents exceptionality. We are all incredibly proud of the achievement but know we could not have gotten there without our wonderful children, families, community and the wider support from the Outwood Family.”

Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, formerly Kirkhamgate Primary School, joined Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) in 2013, after being placed into special measures by Ofsted. It was then inspected in 2014, just four terms after joining OGAT, and was rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.