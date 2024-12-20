Local Resident Takes Action to Restore Upton Memorial Garden – Can You Help Honour Our Heritage?

The Colliery Memorial Garden and Pit Wheel at Upton Country Park, south of Pontefract, is a significant tribute to the miners and their families who helped build our town. Sadly, over the years, it has been neglected. Broken glass, overgrown grass, and disrepair have turned this once-beautiful site into a forgotten corner of our community, no longer reflecting the honour it deserves.

I’ve lived in Upton for 2 years, and like many of us, I’ve walked past the memorial countless times. But something inside me changed when I realised that, despite the countless requests for help from the public, the site was being ignored by those who were responsible for its upkeep. Wakefield Council has had more than enough time to act, but after months of emails, phone calls, and requests for permission to help, the only response I’ve received is that my messages were sent to the wrong department. I was left heartbroken and disillusioned—watching as a part of our history was slowly fading away.

I couldn’t just stand by and do nothing anymore. This memorial isn’t just a piece of stone and metal; it represents the people who built this town, who gave their sweat and tears to shape the Upton we know today. Their legacy deserves more than to be forgotten. That’s why, despite having no formal permission, I decided to take matters into my own hands and restore this site. I’ve been working tirelessly over the past days to clear the litter, remove broken glass, and tend to the poorly managed grass areas. Every small step has made a difference, but the truth is there’s still so much more work to be done.

The memorial and garden deserve to be a place where we can come together and remember our shared history. It should be a safe, welcoming space that honours the sacrifices of the miners and their families. But in order to restore it to its former glory, I need your help. This isn’t a project I can carry out alone. To continue, I need to purchase the tools and materials necessary to get the job done right.

Two sections cleared of poorly maintained grass.

Items like:Spades, shovels, shears, and other gardening tools to maintain the site.

Ready-mix concrete to repair broken areas of the memorial. Paint to restore the pit wheel and preserve its significance. Gravel or wood chippings to replace the grass and broken glass I’ve already cleared.

Every single penny raised will go directly into restoring the memorial and ensuring it is properly maintained. I want to make it clear that this money will only be used for the project itself—there will be no personal gain here. Any leftover funds will be reinvested into the community, whether that’s improving the footpath leading to the memorial or supporting other local projects that honour our heritage.

I’m asking for your support, not just in the form of a donation, but in helping to spread the word. Share this page with your friends, family, and neighbours. Together, we can make a real difference. This isn’t just about restoring a site—it’s about ensuring that the sacrifices of those who came before us are never forgotten. It’s about showing the miners and their families that their hard work and dedication have left an indelible mark on our community.

Clearing of poorly maintained grass.

I’ve already seen the positive impact of this work in the small improvements made so far. The area is safer, cleaner, and more welcoming. But it’s only the beginning. With your help, we can turn this memorial into a place of pride for everyone in Upton—a place where we can reflect on the past, honour those who shaped our future, and ensure that future generations will understand and appreciate the sacrifices made.

If you’d like to learn more about the project or simply have a chat about the restoration, I’m usually at the memorial between8am and 2pm most days. Feel free to pop by—I’d be more than happy to talk and share what’s been done and what’s still to come.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and for considering donating to this cause. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help make a lasting difference. Let’s make sure this part of our community’s history is preserved for generations to come.

Donate through GoFundMe search for: Help Restore Upton's Memorial Garden and Pit Wheel.