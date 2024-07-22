LonGBoaT Wakefield CIO adopt Wakefield Kirkgate railway station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LonGBoaT Wakefield CIO, is proud to announce our adoption of Wakefield Kirkgate Railway Station. This initiative, in partnership with Northern Railway (and their station adoption program), aims to enhance the station environment while promoting inclusivity and mental health well-being.

The LonGBoaT Wakefield CIO adoption is set to transform the station into a welcoming space for all passengers. By involving local volunteers, LonGBoaT Wakefield will undertake a range of activities including planting and maintaining flower beds, creating community art projects, organising regular clean-up events and promote the stations history. These efforts will not only improve the station but also foster a sense of community and belonging.

David Swyer, Chair of LonGBoaT Wakefield said “We are thrilled to adopt Wakefield Kirkgate Station, especially as it is also the location of our new LonGBoaT Wakefield Hub. This initiative is more than just about enhancing the physical environment; it’s about creating a safe and welcoming space for everyone, especially for the LGBT+ community. We believe that by working together, we can make a positive impact on mental health and well-being.”

The need for such initiatives is underscored by alarming mental health statistics.

According to Stonewall, LGBT+ individuals in the UK are disproportionately affected by mental health issues:

52% of LGBTQ+ people reported experiencing depression in the last year.

61% of LGBTQ+ people reported experiencing anxiety.

12% of LGBTQ+ people have attempted to take their own life.

46% of trans people have thought about taking their own life.

These statistics from Stonewall highlight the importance of supportive community spaces and initiatives that promote mental well-being.”

LonGBoaT Wakefield CIO is a passionate and dedicated charity based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. We are devoted to providing a platform for LGBT+ individuals and allies to come together and create an inclusive environment as well as delivering events, activities and services. We were established in 2018 as a community group, to continue community pride. Since then we have grown the pride event and other activities held throughout the year. LonGBoaT Wakefield became a Charity Incorporated Organisation (CIO)in April 2024 which will now allow the charity to develop more services and support to the community.

Contact us at:

LonGBoaT Wakefield, Unit 3, The Station Masters House, Wakefield Kirkgate Railway Station, WF1 4EL.

David Swyer; Chair of Trustees: 07903 576664

Registered Charity 1207983

Getting Involved

If you wish to get involved with the Wakefield Kirkgate Station Adoption Project please visit: www.longboatwakefield.org/kirkgate