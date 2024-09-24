Make a difference to a child's life-chances : Volunteer with Schoolreaders today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Imagine the joy of helping a child unlock the doors to a world of reading. We need more volunteers, like you, to support children’s literacy in Wakefield.

Schoolreaders, a national charity dedicated to improving children’s literacy, is seeking volunteers to provide vital reading support to primary school children who need it the most.

Currently, one in four children are leaving primary school each year unable to read to the expected standard. This means they cannot fully access their secondary education, which will have life-long consequences. By placing reading volunteers into primary schools, children can explore books and increase their life chances with a reliable, dependable adult.

Schoolreaders recruits, places and supports volunteers into primary schools to provide regular reading support, at no cost to the school. In order to do this, we need the support of potential volunteers, like you, to ensure every child has the opportunity to read with an adult each week.

Volunteer with Schoolreaders Today!

The need for Schoolreaders volunteers has never been greater. There are currently more than 27,000 children receiving one-to-one reading support from a Schoolreaders volunteer each week in term time, and with your help, we can increase that number. By dedicating just an hour a week, volunteers can make a significant impact on a child's reading ability, boosting their confidence and lighting the path to a brighter future.

"It has been a joy to volunteer in the school and to listen to, encourage and support the children with reading” said Rosie, a current volunteer in Derbyshire.

“I have focused quite a bit of my time with Reception and Year 1 children who are finding reading more difficult. One little boy has really improved, and it has been very rewarding to see him enjoying reading now and feeling more confident.”

Schoolreaders matches volunteers with local schools based on their location and availability. The commitment is just one hour a week during term time for a year, making it an ideal opportunity for retirees, those who work part-time or flexibly and anyone with a good grasp of English, and a little time to spare.

Find out more and apply to become a volunteer at www.Schoolreaders.org/volunteer