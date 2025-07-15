Make this summer a safe, active one for the whole family

The summer holidays are finally here and for many families that means finding ways to keep the kids entertained, active and off screens for a while. Keeping children moving doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive and it’s a perfect chance for parents and carers to get active too.

Staying active as a family has huge benefits for physical and mental wellbeing. It helps everyone build strength, flexibility and healthy habits, all things that support good musculoskeletal (MSK) health at every age. But it’s also important to keep activities safe and fun to help prevent avoidable injuries.

Here are a few ideas to help you and your family enjoy an active summer:

1. Adventure walks

Family with small children hiking outdoors in summer nature.

Turn a simple walk into an adventure. Pick a local trail or park, pack a picnic and plan a scavenger hunt. Little ones love spotting bugs, birds or unusual leaves, great for movement and imagination!

2. Garden Olympics

A few beanbags, a skipping rope or old boxes can become your own mini-Olympics in the garden. Try sack races, obstacle courses or egg-and-spoon relays. A gentle warm-up and stretch helps protect joints and muscles.

3. Family bike rides

Cycling is a great low-impact MSK exercise for all ages. Pick safe, quiet routes, check helmets fit properly and bring water. Start small and build up to longer rides.

4. Water play

Water activities keep kids cool and moving on hot days. Sprinklers, paddling pools or water balloon games get everyone running around. Just supervise little ones and keep surfaces slip-free to protect growing bones and joints.

5. Try something new

Summer’s a great time to discover a new way to move maybe tennis at the park, a family swim session or outdoor yoga. Local leisure centres often run affordable summer sessions to get everyone involved.

Look after your body

Staying active is fantastic for your MSK health but listen to your body too. Watch for signs of strains or pains, make time for gentle stretching and encourage regular breaks.

If you or your family do pick up any aches, pains or injuries this summer, our expert MSK Physiotherapy team at Novus Health can help you recover safely and get back to doing the things you love.

You don’t need to wait, you can self-refer easily through our website: www.physiowakefield.co.uk.

Here’s to an active, healthy summer for all the family!