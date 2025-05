Miller Homes invites Yorkshire folk to celebrate its 90th anniversary with a grand prize draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homebuilder Miller Homes is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a grand prize draw.

Anyone who visits a Miller Homes development sales centre before 29 August 2024 will be entered into a prize draw to win one of nine cash prizes of £1,000.

Individuals and families in Yorkshire who make an appointment or drop in to visit any Miller Homes development across the region will be entered into the Miller Homes 90th anniversary prize draw. Customers must register or already be registered with Miller Homes to participate in the competition.

Anne Marie Britton, Group Sales and Marketing Director for Miller Homes, said: “2024 is a very special year for Miller Homes as we celebrate and reflect on 90 years as a business. Although much has changed since the company was established in 1934, providing excellent customer service has remained a constant in our approach to building homes and communities across the UK.

“As part of our 90th anniversary celebrations, we’re delighted to give new and existing customers who visit one of our developments this summer the opportunity to win a £1,000 cash prize. If you’re thinking about making a move, visit your nearest development to find out more about our fantastic range of high-quality, energy-efficient new build homes, and you could be in with a chance of winning £1,000.”

Miller Homes was founded in Edinburgh by Sir James Miller and has expanded across the UK over the last 90 years. Today, Miller Homes operates in ten regions with a long-standing reputation for building high-quality homes and providing exceptional customer service.

Miller Homes is currently offering a range of offers on selected plots, tailored to meet customers’ needs no matter what stage of the homeowning journey they are at.

For first-time buyers and those finding it hard to save enough for a deposit, Miller Homes is offering a contribution of up to 5% of the purchase price towards a customer’s deposit on a new build home.

For current homeowners looking to make a move who are reluctant to face the often stressful task of selling their existing home, Miller Homes’ Part Exchange and Assisted Move schemes are designed to make the process as easy as possible. Miller Homes will take on the admin and costs associated with selling, managing the independent valuation and marketing of a customer’s property and, if required, purchasing their home through its Part Exchange scheme, sparing customers the hassle of finding a buyer and covering the cost of estate agent and advertising fees.

And for homebuyers with a deposit who are concerned about the cost of their monthly mortgage repayments, Miller Homes’ partnership with Own New could enable them to reduce the interest rate on their mortgage for a new home for their initial term, while still owning 100% of their property, through a mortgage rate reduction with Own New.

These offers are available on selected plots at Developments in Leeds, Wakefield, York, Mirfield, Barnsley, Doncaster, Honley and Drighlington. Terms and conditions and exclusions apply.