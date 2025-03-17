Mirfield Business Wins National Most Outstanding independent Home Care Provider

By Nellie Abbasi
Contributor
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 16:28 BST
HCA Awardsplaceholder image
HCA Awards
Flexicare at Home, a Mirfield-owned, family run home care provider serving the Kirklees & Wakefield areas, has just received national recognition for our exceptional service standards. We're proud to be rated "Outstanding" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

We are delighted to share that on Friday, Flexicare at Home was honoured with the GOLD AWARD for "Most OUTSTANDING Independent Home Care Provider" at the prestigious HCA 2025 Awards. We were further recognised with the "Best for Nutrition/Hydration" 2025 award.

