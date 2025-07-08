Morgan Sindall’s Yorkshire team raises £7,000 for local Wakefield Downs Syndrome charity

Over the past 12 months, Morgan Sindall Construction’s Yorkshire team has raised close to £7,000 for its chosen charity partner, Wakefield and District Downs Syndrome Support Group, through a variety of team-led fundraising activities.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership, nominated by a team member with a close personal connection with the charity, saw the group take part in various fundraising initiatives and sponsored events, culminating in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Wakefield and District Downs Syndrome Support Group is a small, local-led charity that has been supporting families and individuals with Downs Syndrome for more than 25 years. The group provides vital services including support, training and information, as well as social opportunities and awareness initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its Star Speakers programme offers speech and language therapy, while the charity also provides education support and delivers awareness talks through its Informing, Empowering and Changing Lives conference.

Morgan Sindall team climb

“Anne-Marie Sheard, Chair of Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group said: "The dedication and commitment to raising money for our cause shown by Morgan Sindall Construction throughout the year of challenges, has been truly overwhelming. We are a small charity, and your fundraising will ensure we can support people with Down’s syndrome and their families for years to come. We have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know you over the course of your amazing adventures, and we're excited to keep you updated as we use your donation to make a difference. Thank you so much for all your kindness, generosity and support."

Ben Hall, Area Director for Morgan Sindall in Yorkshire, said: “At Morgan Sindall we are constantly looking for ways to promote and improve communities in any way we can. We are so proud to have contributed our time and energy to raising money for a charity that shares these principles.

“Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group do amazing work in the surrounding communities to support, inform and care for those with Down’s Syndrome. It was our pleasure to raise money, and hopefully awareness, of a brilliant small, independent charity who rely solely on donations to maintain their operations, allowing it to continue to change lives for the better.”

​