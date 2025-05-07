Mum & Dad of 4, Dayle & Marie Pullan joined thier local Slimming World group and lost 13st, 6lb without giving up FAVOURITE FOOD!

Marie says: “My daughter being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes was a real wake-up call for us as a family and we knew we had to improve our eating habits to lose weight. We decided to join the Slimming World group at Balne Lane Community Centre in Alverthorpe. Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan is so easy and food doesn’t feel restricted, meaning we can still enjoy our trips to the east coast knowing that we can have a great time and still lose weight. After losing just over 7 stone, I feel great - I have loads more energy to run around with the kids and I’ve discovered I can now buy clothes in any shop!”

Dayle, a mechanic, says: “I was really struggling at work when it came to lifting heavy stock and I found I was really out of breath when playing football with the kids. I used to hide behind baggy jumpers and avoided swimming at all costs. Now, I love taking the kids swimming and as a family we’re much healthier and fitter.”

Marie says: “We’re never hungry, and it’s so easy to enjoy meals together as a family or with friends. Best of all, I’m giving my loved ones something weight loss surgery or drugs never could – delicious, nutritious food and healthy habits for life. The support from our group has been incredible – sharing experiences, recipes, and ideas made all the difference. We couldn’t have done it alone. Being surrounded by people who understand the ups and downs of weight loss, without guilt or judgement, was vital. Each week, we left with fresh motivation, practical tips, and the confidence to keep going. The group’s encouragement – along with our Consultant, Andrew’s support – helped us tackle challenges, build healthier habits, and stay committed. We both started to gain a deeper understanding of our relationships with food so that we could make choices that worked for us as a family. That weekly accountability was key – you don’t always see your own progress until others point it out, and that kept us both pushing forward.

Dayle adds: “Joining Slimming World was the best decision we ever made. The healthy habits we’ve built with our group are now second nature and we’ve influenced our family, friends and colleagues too. We’ve transformed how we eat, how we think about food, and we’ve both made regular activity part of our routines. I’m more confident than ever, and for the first time, I truly believe I can maintain my weight loss for life.

Dayle and Marie’s story comes as an online survey of 2,000 people commissioned by the UK and Ireland’s largest weight-loss organisation Slimming World found food is our love language as those who talk about what they’re having for dinner do so a whopping 48 hours a year. Three quarters of the UK adults questioned (76%) say enjoying food with others brings people together.

Andrew Crosby-Bromley runs Slimming World groups in Alverthorpe, Crigglestone and Walton. He says: “I’m incredibly proud of Dayle and Marie. Their journey is so relatable – food brings us together, creating memories and moments we cherish. Watching Dayle and Marie lose over 13st while still enjoying satisfying, delicious meals is truly inspiring. Our healthy eating plan proves that weight loss doesn’t mean giving up the joy of food. Whether it’s a family meal, cooking for loved ones, or dining out with friends, the joy of eating, and the pleasure we get from joining friends and family round the table is something to be celebrated – not stopped or silenced as often happens when people try to lose weight with drugs or surgery.”

“Supporting members like Dayle and Marie to make lasting, positive changes – and take those home so the whole family benefits too – is exactly why I became a Slimming World Consultant - it shows how important care and support is when it comes to weight loss. With over 55 years of experience in helping people lose weight and transform their lives, at Slimming World we offer an inclusive, non-judgemental community for everyone – including those who may be using weight loss medications or have had weight loss surgery. If you’re thinking of starting your weight loss journey, I'd love to welcome you to one of my groups or call me on 07596 407430 to find out more.”

Wednesdays: 4pm / 5.30pm / 7pm at Balne Lane Community Centre, Balne Lane, Alverthorpe, WF2 0DP

Thursdays: 6pm at Crigglestone Methodist Church, 40 High Street, Crigglestone, WF4 3EB

Saturdays: 7.30am / 9am at Walton Sports & Social Club, Shay Lane, Walton, WF2 6LA

1 . Contributed Dayle & Marie before joining Slimming World Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Dayle after losing over 6 stone Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Embracing activities along side Food Optimising Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Looking fabulous after losing over 7 stone Photo: Submitted Photo Sales