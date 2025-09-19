New shirt sponsor and social media partner for Mount Pleasant FC Under 7s

Doors 2 Floors has been announced as the new shirt sponsor of the Mount Pleasant FC Under 7s team and official social media partner for the whole club.

Established over 21 years ago, Mount Pleasant FC has been built on a proud tradition of voluntary support and community spirit. Today, the club provides football opportunities from age 5 right through to open age, and currently has around 350 registered participants with a waiting list of approximately 150 players eager to join.

The partnership comes at an exciting time for the club, as it continues to pursue its long-term vision: to make Hyrstlands Park its home venue and to enhance facilities for all users during what remain challenging financial times.

For Doors 2 Floors, sponsoring the Under 7s is about more than football—it represents an investment in the next generation of local talent. This partnership is also part of their wider social responsibility programme, which sees them working across the Batley area to give back to the community.

Through their partnership with Batley Multi Academy Trust, the business has already supported education and youth development. They also organised the inspiring Walk2Help initiative, where “miracle man” Ismail Patel walked 9 miles to the Forget Me Not Hospice in Huddersfield, raising vital funds and awareness.

This track record of community involvement makes them the perfect partner for Mount Pleasant FC, whose own mission is to create inclusive opportunities for all ages and develop a true community hub.

Now entering its third year, the Mount Pleasant FC Community Gala has become a highlight of the local calendar. The 2023 and 2024 events attracted around 3,000 visitors from both the immediate community and further afield, and this year’s gala promises to be bigger than ever.

The day includes football tournaments for children up to age 13, as well as a huge variety of family-friendly activities such as go-karting, bouncy castles, penalty shootouts, slides, and more. Up to 50 stallholders will also be in attendance, offering arts and crafts, food, clothing, and other attractions.

The gala is open to all age groups and has proved a massive success in contributing to Mount Pleasant FC’s vision of creating inclusive opportunities for the community, both on and off the pitch.

Doors 2 Floors Director, Shiraz Karolia said he was delighted to expand upon the companies Social Responsibility Programme by entering into a sponsorship programme with Mount Pleasant.

“Supporting Mount Pleasant FC’s Under 7s is a natural step for us,” said Shiraz.

“We are not just supporting a football club, but a community movement—one that champions opportunity, inclusion, and togetherness.

“Just as we saw with our work alongside Batley Multi Academy Trust and the Walk2Help event with Ismail Patel, we believe in bringing people together, investing in opportunities for young people, and giving back to the communities that support us. We are proud to partner with a club that shares those values.”

Speaking on the new partnership, a club spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Doors 2 Floors as our new Under 7s shirt sponsor and as our social media partner. Their dedication to social responsibility and their ongoing work within the local community mirrors our own values at Mount Pleasant FC. With their support, we can continue to grow as a club, support our players, and strengthen our role within the community.”