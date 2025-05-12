New Weekly Screenings at REEL Wakefield for Parents and Over 60s

REEL Cinema Wakefield is rolling out two new weekly events aimed at making cinema more affordable, inclusive, and welcoming for local film lovers- whether they're navigating life with a newborn or simply after a relaxed mid week treat.

Senior Screen invites older film fans to enjoy a specially selected film in good company. Held every Tuesday morning, these calm and sociable screenings are a great way to enjoy cinema and a gentler pace.

Also running every Tuesday are Parent + Baby screenings, these are designed exclusively for adults with babies under 12 months. With lower volume, softer lighting and no older children or general public in attendance, they offer a low-stress way to catch the latest releases. Both screenings are £4.99 a ticket and come with a free Hot Drink!

"These events are about removing barriers and making cinema work for everyone", said Oliver Rotherforth, General Manager at REEL Cinema Wakefield. "We're proud to offer a space where our community can relax and reconnect through film"

REEL Cinema Wakefield is located in the heart of Wakefield city centre, within The Ridings Shopping centre.