New Weekly Screenings at REEL Wakefield for Parents and Over 60s
Senior Screen invites older film fans to enjoy a specially selected film in good company. Held every Tuesday morning, these calm and sociable screenings are a great way to enjoy cinema and a gentler pace.
Also running every Tuesday are Parent + Baby screenings, these are designed exclusively for adults with babies under 12 months. With lower volume, softer lighting and no older children or general public in attendance, they offer a low-stress way to catch the latest releases. Both screenings are £4.99 a ticket and come with a free Hot Drink!
"These events are about removing barriers and making cinema work for everyone", said Oliver Rotherforth, General Manager at REEL Cinema Wakefield. "We're proud to offer a space where our community can relax and reconnect through film"
REEL Cinema Wakefield is located in the heart of Wakefield city centre, within The Ridings Shopping centre.