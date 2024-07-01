Nominate your community heroes at this year’s Love Where You Live Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield’s annual Love Where You Live Awards, hosted by WDH, are back and nominations are open for you to spotlight your community heroes.

WDH is looking for those who go the extra mile to make a difference across eight categories, including the Community Group Award, the Young Achiever Award and the Working with Older People Award.

As Yorkshire’s largest social housing provider, WDH has already celebrated almost 100 groups and individuals since the awards began in 2011 and has given over £30,000 in prizes.

Last year’s event saw a record number of 201 nominations whittled down to just eight winners.

2023 winners Airedale Baby and Children’s Bank with WDH’s Martyn Shaw and Andy Wallhead.

Thanks to WDH’s grounds maintenance partners and event sponsors Tivoli, the top three in each category take home a cash prize of £200, £100 or £50.

WDH’s Chief Executive Andy Wallhead, said: "Each year our Love Where You Live Awards celebrate some of the most incredible people and groups from across this area. Last year we received 201 nominations highlighting just how much great work is being done to make Wakefield a fantastic place to live.

“The awards night itself is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the dedication that has seen these people put so much back into their communities. For the 2024 awards, we’re once again asking for your support and nominations as we look to reward the people who work hardest to improve the lives of others.”

The 2023 winner of the community group award was Airedale Baby and Children’s Bank. The group has worked tirelessly to help dozens of families with essential items to make sure that no child within their community goes without.

Speaking about the win, Mel Jackson, chair of Airedale Baby and Children’s Bank, said: “We are so very proud to have been chosen as a winner and would like to thank everyone who took time to vote for us, we truly appreciate it.

“We would like to congratulate everyone else who was nominated in our category, and especially those who got through to the finals. Every single group deserved to be there, and we feel very lucky to work alongside some fantastic other local groups, which enables us all to help more families across the Wakefield district.

“We had an absolutely amazing night and would like to thank WDH for putting on such a brilliant event.”

Nominations for this year’s awards open on Monday, July 1 and close on Wednesday, July 31.