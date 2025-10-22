Normanton care home celebrates 'good' rating from the CQC
The home became part of Trust Care in 2022 and has since been fully refurbished, alongside the integration of Trust Care’s systems and values. Now, with new spaces created to support both residents and staff, Attlee Court has stylishly decorated lounges and bedrooms, plus a cinema room, bar and coffee shop, and a new staff room.
Attlee Court, Home Manager Michelle Smith said: “I am so proud of the whole team here at Attlee Court. Over the past two years, we have worked hard to transform the home and create a bright, welcoming environment and the feedback from residents and families shows what a difference that has made.
"Our staff have worked hard to make this a home people want to live and visit, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.
“The introduction of our cinema room, bar, and coffee shop has been a real highlight, and we will continue to build on this success by strengthening our links with the local community and looking for new ways to improve.”
The CQC inspection report highlighted the positive experiences of residents and their families. Inspectors spoke with 10 residents and 5 relatives and observed daily life at the home. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with residents sharing comments such as:
- “The carers are very good to me. I feel happy.”
- “I am looked after very well and I am happy here.”
- “It is one of the best places I have been in. They show you kindness, that's the most important thing for me.”
Relatives also praised the kindness of staff, recalling special moments such as a 100th birthday celebration with live music and a homemade cake. Inspectors observed relaxed, person-centred care, with residents and staff enjoying conversations and meaningful connections.
Andrew Savage, Chairman of Trust Care commented: “This is a fantastic achievement for everyone at Attlee Court. The CQC rating reflects the hard work and commitment of Michelle and her team, and it’s great to see the home now firmly established as part of the community. Creating safe, comfortable and welcoming homes where people can thrive is at the heart of everything we do, and Attlee Court is an excellent example of that.”