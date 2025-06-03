Normanton Rotarians help the Wakefield Community Foundation Charity

On the 22nd May 2025 , Stephen Woodcock the president of the Rotary Club of Normanton visited the premises of the Wakefield Community Foundation charity in Wakefield and presented Lisa Milburn with an additional donation from our club to enable the charity to purchase more new beds and bedding which are urgently required for young children in this district.

The club members decided to take this action to provide additional funding to the charity following a donation which we gave to the charity after receiving an excellent presentation made to us by Lisa Milburn and Natalie Glover on the 12th. March this year, which highlighted the plight of a substantial number of young people in this district of which many of us had no prior knowledge.

Our president Stephen Woodcock giving our first donation to the two excellent speakers