Novus Health - Back to school acne advice

Heading back to school after the summer holidays can be a stressful time for many young people. For some, the excitement of a new year is mixed with worries about their appearance and nothing makes teenagers more self-conscious than acne.

Whether your child has been dealing with acne for a while or is experiencing their first breakout, it can affect their confidence, mood and even friendships. Our dermatology team has pulled together some practical advice to help manage acne and support your teen as they settle into the new school year.

What is acne?

Acne is a common skin condition that occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. This can result in blackheads, whiteheads, pimples and, in more severe cases, painful cysts. Hormonal changes during the teenage years are a major trigger, but genetics and some medications can also play a role. While acne isn’t dangerous, it can be upsetting and may cause scarring, so early support is important.

Top Tips for Clearer Skin:

Create a daily routine: Wash your face no more than twice daily – once in the morning and once before bed – using gentle cleansers. Always moisturise afterwards.

Wash your face no more than twice daily – once in the morning and once before bed – using gentle cleansers. Always moisturise afterwards. Eat for your skin: Diet won’t cause acne alone, but fast food and processed meals can make breakouts worse. Aim for balanced meals with protein, fibre, fruit and vegetables. Treats are fine occasionally, but everyday choices matter most.

Diet won’t cause acne alone, but fast food and processed meals can make breakouts worse. Aim for balanced meals with protein, fibre, fruit and vegetables. Treats are fine occasionally, but everyday choices matter most. Prioritise rest: Teens often stay up late with homework or social activities, but sleep is when the body repairs itself. 6–10 hours each night helps skin heal and reduces inflammation.

Teens often stay up late with homework or social activities, but sleep is when the body repairs itself. 6–10 hours each night helps skin heal and reduces inflammation. Manage stress: Stress doesn’t cause acne directly, but it can worsen it. Encourage regular exercise, hobbies, deep breathing or mindfulness.

Stress doesn’t cause acne directly, but it can worsen it. Encourage regular exercise, hobbies, deep breathing or mindfulness. Makeup choices: If wearing makeup, water-based or gel foundations are best as they’re lighter and less likely to clog pores.

If wearing makeup, water-based or gel foundations are best as they’re lighter and less likely to clog pores. Stay hydrated: Carry a water bottle and drink regularly to keep skin balanced and flush out toxins.

Carry a water bottle and drink regularly to keep skin balanced and flush out toxins. Hands off!: Picking or squeezing blemishes spreads bacteria, slows healing and increases scarring risk.

When to seek help

Healthy habits and consistency are key. While these steps may not clear skin overnight, they can make a real difference over time. It’s also important for teens to remember they’re not alone – acne affects most young people at some stage.

If acne persists or becomes severe despite good habits, it may be time to seek professional advice. NHS residents in Wakefield can ask their GP to refer them to Novus Health’s dermatology team. Our specialists can provide tailored plans, from medication to advanced skincare, to help patients take control of their skin health.