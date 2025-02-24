Novus Health column: How to eat and drink your way to radiant skin

If you’re searching for that perfect glow, it may be time to look beyond your skincare routine and focus on nourishing your skin from the inside out. Eating and drinking well will keep your skin hydrated, fight off aging, reduce acne and support overall skin health. Here, we explore the best food and drink to boost your skin’s health and radiance. So, let’s dive in and discover how some simple diet changes can make a huge difference.

Stay hydrated: Our skin is 64% water and needs proper hydration to maintain elasticity, minimise wrinkles, and look plump and fresh. Try to drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day and include hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon and oranges in your diet. Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint and green tea are excellent hydrating options.

Eat antioxidant-rich food: Antioxidants help to neutralise free radicals – the harmful molecules caused by pollution, UV rays and toxins – which contribute to the aging process. Some of the best antioxidant-rich foods are berries, leafy greens and nuts and seeds.

Healthy fats: contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help combat acne, redness and irritation. Avocados, fatty fish and olive oil are excellent sources and can help maintain skin hydration, protect against sun damage and prevent inflammation.

Drinking plenty of water is a great way to get your skin in tip-top condition

Vitamin C: This skin superhero gives our skin structure and elasticity and helps protect the skin from UV damage. The body cannot produce vitamin C, so it must be obtained from vitamin C-rich foods such as citrus fruits, bell peppers, kiwi and strawberries.

Zinc: promotes skin healing, reduces inflammation and helps control acne by regulating oil production in the skin. It also boosts the immune system, which helps ward off skin conditions like eczema. Zinc-rich foods include pumpkin seeds, legumes and whole grains.

Avoid processed foods and sugar: which can lead to breakouts and skin irritation. Limit sugary snacks, soft drinks and fried foods. Instead, opt for complex carbohydrates like whole grains, sweet potatoes and vegetables and choose natural sweeteners like honey to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Power up with probiotics: Probiotics promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut, and can improve skin conditions by reducing inflammation and promoting healthy digestion. Probiotic-rich foods include plain yogurt, fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, miso and kefir, and kombucha, a fermented tea.

Green tea: This skin-soothing beverage is packed with antioxidants which have anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties. Aim for 1-2 cups of green tea daily. You can also use cooled green tea bags as a natural remedy for puffiness and dark circles under the eyes.

