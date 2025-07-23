Nyah Drops Six Stone and Gains a New Lease on Life with Slimming World

A young woman who once struggled with binge eating and low self-esteem has turned her life around after losing an impressive six stone in just over a year thanks to Slimming World.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nyah, who joined her local Slimming World group in Featherstone alongside her mum, says the programme has helped her rebuild her confidence and develop a completely new mindset around food, exercise and self-image.

“I started Slimming World with my mum so we could support each other,” Nyah explained. “I’ve struggled with my weight and how I looked since I was a teenager. I played rugby and convinced myself that I had to be big to play my position as a prop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before her weight loss journey began, Nyah often felt uncomfortable in her own skin.

Nyah now

“I was always the big friend in my group. I felt like an outsider and avoided social situations, especially anything that involved clothes shopping or being in photos. Even in summer, I’d hide away in oversized clothes. I just didn’t feel like myself.”

While her meals growing up were generally balanced and healthy, Nyah admits it was snacking and later binge eating that became her biggest challenge.

“It started with not knowing when to stop snacking. But when I went to university, that turned into bingeing. I’d eat until I felt sick, using food to bury how I was feeling emotionally. Then I’d feel guilty, and the cycle would start again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since joining Slimming World, Nyah says her life has completely changed.

Nyah Before

“My confidence has blossomed,” she said. “I’m more outgoing, I smile more, I’m not as anxious. I’ve even started running, and I wear clothes in my actual size now not oversized to hide away. I enjoy trying on clothes and I don’t shy away from the camera anymore. People tell me I look and act like a different person a happier, more carefree version of myself.”

She’s also developed a healthier, more mindful relationship with food.

“I still eat all the things I love spaghetti bolognese, burgers, curries, even a full English breakfast but now I make them from scratch using Slimming World’s recipes and low-syn ingredients. We even keep our Chinese nights! I never feel like I’m missing out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slimming World, founded in 1969, is the UK’s leading weight loss organisation. Its well-known Food Optimising plan encourages members to fill up on satisfying, lower calorie foods (known as Free Foods) while reducing high-calorie items (known as Syns). The programme is designed to be flexible and sustainable with no calorie counting or small portion sizes making it a long-term solution for thousands of members every year.

What makes Slimming World stand out, Nyah says, is the unwavering support of the group.

“I love that I can still enjoy my favourite meals without feeling like I’m sabotaging myself. But the support is everything. Our group is amazing the encouragement, the ideas, the shared experiences. I don’t think I could’ve done it without them.”

Nyah attends her local Slimming World group at Featherstone Rovers, run by Sinead, with sessions every West at 5.00pm and 6.30pm.

If you’re thinking about joining Slimming World and starting your own journey, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.